Georgetown takes home win streak into matchup with TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) Washington; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -11.5; over/under…

TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-2)

Washington; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -11.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Hoyas play TCU.

The Hoyas have gone 5-1 at home. Georgetown ranks fourth in the Big East with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 4.0.

The Horned Frogs play their first true road game after going 6-0 to start the season. TCU scores 93.0 points and has outscored opponents by 29.7 points per game.

Georgetown averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.2 per game TCU gives up. TCU averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Georgetown gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 18.4 points and 4.4 assists. Dontrez Styles is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.1 points for Georgetown.

JaKobe Coles averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 58.8% from beyond the arc. Emanuel Miller is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and two steals for TCU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.