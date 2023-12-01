Georgetown puts home win streak on the line against TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) Washington; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown will try to keep…

TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-2)

Washington; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Hoyas face TCU.

The Hoyas have gone 5-1 in home games. Georgetown is sixth in the Big East scoring 78.4 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Horned Frogs play their first true road game after going 6-0 to begin the season. TCU ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Emanuel Miller averaging 5.7.

Georgetown averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.2 per game TCU gives up. TCU averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Georgetown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Hoyas. Jay Heath is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Georgetown.

JaKobe Coles is averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Horned Frogs. Miller is averaging 13.7 points for TCU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.