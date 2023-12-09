Georgetown hosts Syracuse after Epps’ 24-point performance

Syracuse Orange (6-3, 0-1 ACC) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) Washington; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -1.5; over/under…

Syracuse Orange (6-3, 0-1 ACC) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-3)

Washington; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -1.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the Syracuse Orange after Jayden Epps scored 24 points in Georgetown’s 84-83 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Hoyas are 5-2 on their home court. Georgetown is eighth in the Big East with 14.5 assists per game led by Epps averaging 4.5.

The Orange have gone 0-1 away from home. Syracuse is second in the ACC scoring 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Judah Mintz averaging 7.6.

Georgetown makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Syracuse averages 76.9 points per game, 4.0 more than the 72.9 Georgetown gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Epps averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Dontrez Styles is shooting 46.3% and averaging 16.4 points for Georgetown.

Mintz is averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 14.0 points for Syracuse.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

