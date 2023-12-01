George Washington visits South Carolina after Bishop’s 28-point showing

George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks…

George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -9; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the South Carolina Gamecocks after James Bishop scored 28 points in George Washington’s 81-71 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 at home. South Carolina is eighth in the SEC scoring 74.7 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Revolutionaries play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. George Washington averages 84.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

South Carolina makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). George Washington has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 16.2 points for South Carolina.

Bishop is averaging 20.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Revolutionaries. Maximus Edwards is averaging 16.7 points for George Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

