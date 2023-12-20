George Washington faces Alcorn State, looks for 5th straight home win

Alcorn State Braves (1-11) at George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2) Washington; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Alcorn…

Alcorn State Braves (1-11) at George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2)

Washington; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Alcorn State looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Revolutionaries are 7-0 in home games. George Washington is second in the A-10 scoring 82.1 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Braves are 0-11 on the road. Alcorn State allows 88.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.9 points per game.

George Washington scores 82.1 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 88.7 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 67.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 72.5 George Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Garrett Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Byron Joshua is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Braves. Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 15.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Braves: 0-10, averaging 68.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.9 points.

