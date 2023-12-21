CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
George Washington defeats Alcorn…

George Washington defeats Alcorn State 79-75

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 4:37 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Garrett Johnson’s 23 points helped George Washington defeat Alcorn State 79-75 on Thursday.

Johnson shot 9 for 15, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Revolutionaries (10-2). James Bishop scored 20 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and 9 for 12 from the line, and added five assists. Maximus Edwards was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Jalen Hawkins led the way for the Braves (1-12) with 24 points. Stephen Byard added 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Alcorn State. Mike Pajeaud also put up 13 points. The loss was the Braves’ 11th in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

