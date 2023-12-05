George Mason visits No. 17 Tennessee following Knecht’s 37-point outing

George Mason Patriots (7-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -16; over/under…

George Mason Patriots (7-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (4-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -16; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Tennessee takes on the George Mason Patriots after Dalton Knecht scored 37 points in Tennessee’s 100-92 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Volunteers are 2-0 in home games. Tennessee is eighth in the SEC with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Knecht averaging 9.1.

The Patriots are 1-0 on the road. George Mason averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Tennessee averages 76.3 points, 11.5 more per game than the 64.8 George Mason allows. George Mason scores 8.5 more points per game (75.5) than Tennessee allows (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Volunteers. Jordan Gainey is averaging 11.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 35.9% for Tennessee.

Darius Maddox averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds for George Mason.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

