George Mason Patriots take on the Toledo Rockets, look for 4th straight win

George Mason Patriots (6-1) at Toledo Rockets (3-3)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Toledo.

The Rockets have gone 2-0 at home. Toledo is fourth in the MAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Dante Maddox Jr. averaging 2.8.

The Patriots play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. George Mason is ninth in the A-10 scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Toledo averages 81.3 points, 18.3 more per game than the 63.0 George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 74.0 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 76.7 Toledo allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra’Heim Moss is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Rockets. Maddox is averaging 13.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.9% for Toledo.

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 13.0 points for George Mason.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

