George Mason earns 86-77 win against Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Amari Kelly scored 24 points as George Mason beat Toledo 86-77 on Saturday night.

Kelly added 10 rebounds for the Patriots (7-1). Darius Maddox scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Ronald Polite shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Dante Maddox Jr. finished with 25 points for the Rockets (3-4). Toledo also got 13 points and two blocks from Ra’Heim Moss. In addition, Javan Simmons finished with 11 points and five blocks.

George Mason’s next game is Tuesday against Tennessee on the road. Toledo visits Oakland on Wednesday.

