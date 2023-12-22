George Mason defeats Tulane 69-66

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Amari Kelly and Ronald Polite scored 16 points each as George Mason beat Tulane 69-66 on…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Amari Kelly and Ronald Polite scored 16 points each as George Mason beat Tulane 69-66 on Friday.

Polite’s three-point play gave the Patriots a 67-66 lead and they held Tulane scoreless over the final 2:48.

Kelly added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Patriots (10-2). Polite had seven rebounds and six assists. Darius Maddox had 15 points and shot 3 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Sion James finished with 17 points, five assists and three steals for the Green Wave (8-3). Jaylen Forbes added 14 points and five steals for Tulane. In addition, Kolby King had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

George Mason’s next game is Saturday against N.C. A&T at home. Tulane hosts Dillard on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.