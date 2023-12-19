Gardner-Webb visits Chattanooga following Huff’s 24-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-7) at Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -5; over/under…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-7) at Chattanooga Mocs (7-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Honor Huff scored 24 points in Chattanooga’s 88-72 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Mocs have gone 5-1 in home games. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon in rebounding with 39.6 rebounds. Sam Alexis leads the Mocs with 10.5 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 0-3 away from home. Gardner-Webb is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Chattanooga scores 80.7 points, 10.4 more per game than the 70.3 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 5.0 more points per game (72.5) than Chattanooga allows to opponents (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 17.6 points and 1.6 steals. Jan Zidek is shooting 51.3% and averaging 13.0 points for Chattanooga.

DQ Nicholas is averaging 10.6 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

