Gardner-Webb takes on Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-6)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs meet at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-6 in non-conference play. Gardner-Webb is fifth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Mountaineers have an 8-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Appalachian State has an 8-1 record against teams over .500.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Gardner-Webb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DQ Nicholas is averaging 10.5 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Donovan Gregory is averaging 14 points for the Mountaineers. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 11.7 points for Appalachian State.

