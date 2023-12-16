Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs square off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-6) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-6)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs square off in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-6 in non-conference play. Gardner-Webb is fifth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Mountaineers are 8-2 in non-conference play. Appalachian State is 8-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Gardner-Webb makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Appalachian State has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien Soumaoro is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 14.2 points. Caleb Robinson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Donovan Gregory is averaging 14 points for the Mountaineers. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Appalachian State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

