Gardner-Webb hosts Western Carolina following Woolbright’s 22-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-5)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Vonterius Woolbright scored 22 points in Western Carolina’s 69-65 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-0 in home games. Gardner-Webb scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Catamounts are 3-0 on the road. Western Carolina is the SoCon leader with 29.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Woolbright averaging 9.7.

Gardner-Webb scores 73.0 points, 7.7 more per game than the 65.3 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien Soumaoro is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Quest Aldridge is averaging 4.6 points for Gardner-Webb.

Woolbright is averaging 19.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Catamounts. DJ Campbell is averaging 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for Western Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.