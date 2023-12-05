Gardner-Webb faces Wofford after Robinson’s 29-point game

Wofford Terriers (3-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-5) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts…

Wofford Terriers (3-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-5)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts the Wofford Terriers after Caleb Robinson scored 29 points in Gardner-Webb’s 82-77 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-0 on their home court. Gardner-Webb is fourth in the Big South with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robinson averaging 2.4.

The Terriers are 1-2 in road games. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon with 14.4 assists per game led by Corey Tripp averaging 3.6.

Gardner-Webb averages 74.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 82.0 Wofford allows. Wofford averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Gardner-Webb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Gardner-Webb.

Chase Cormier averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 55.2% from beyond the arc. Tripp is averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Wofford.

