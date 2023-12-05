Garcia leads Minnesota against Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Dawson Garcia scored 36 points in Minnesota’s 84-74 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-1 in home games. Minnesota has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cornhuskers play their first true road game after going 7-1 to begin the season. Nebraska has a 7-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Minnesota makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Nebraska has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Cornhuskers match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Minnesota.

Keisei Tominaga is averaging 15.5 points for the Cornhuskers. Rienk Mast is averaging 14 points and 9.8 rebounds for Nebraska.

