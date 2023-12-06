Garcia leads Minnesota against Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Dawson Garcia scored 36 points in Minnesota’s 84-74 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-1 at home. Minnesota is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cornhuskers play their first true road game after going 7-1 to begin the season. Nebraska is third in the Big Ten with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 6.8.

Minnesota’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Minnesota gives up.

The Golden Gophers and Cornhuskers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Minnesota.

Keisei Tominaga is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Mast is averaging 14.0 points and 9.8 rebounds for Nebraska.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.