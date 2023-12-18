Galette leads Sacred Heart against Albany (NY) after 20-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-8) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-5) Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-8) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-5)

Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Nico Galette scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 78-64 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Great Danes are 3-0 in home games. Albany (NY) ranks fifth in the America East in rebounding averaging 37.5 rebounds. Jonathan Beagle leads the Great Danes with 9.1 boards.

The Pioneers are 1-5 on the road. Sacred Heart is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Albany (NY) averages 75.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 73.4 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 71.2 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 73.3 Albany (NY) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Great Danes.

Galette is averaging 15.1 points, seven rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

