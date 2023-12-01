Galette and Sacred Heart host Boston University

Boston University Terriers (2-5) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-4) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes…

Boston University Terriers (2-5) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-4)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on the Boston University Terriers after Nico Galette scored 27 points in Sacred Heart’s 90-84 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Pioneers are 2-1 on their home court. Sacred Heart ranks fifth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Terriers are 0-5 on the road. Boston University gives up 69.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Sacred Heart is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Sacred Heart gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Thomas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Galette is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.6 points for Sacred Heart.

Miles Brewster is averaging 9.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Terriers. Kyrone Alexander is averaging 9.1 points for Boston University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

