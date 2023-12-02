Galette and Sacred Heart host Boston University

Boston University Terriers (2-5) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-4) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -8;…

Boston University Terriers (2-5) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-4)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -8; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts the Boston University Terriers after Nico Galette scored 27 points in Sacred Heart’s 90-84 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Pioneers have gone 2-1 in home games. Sacred Heart leads the NEC in rebounding, averaging 35.6 boards. Alex Sobel leads the Pioneers with 7.8 rebounds.

The Terriers are 0-5 on the road. Boston University is seventh in the Patriot League with 12.3 assists per game led by Miles Brewster averaging 3.0.

Sacred Heart averages 79.3 points, 10.3 more per game than the 69.0 Boston University allows. Boston University’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Thomas is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. Galette is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.6 points for Sacred Heart.

Brewster is shooting 45.1% and averaging 9.3 points for the Terriers. Kyrone Alexander is averaging 9.1 points for Boston University.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

