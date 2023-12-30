Gaiter scores 16 as South Alabama knocks off Old Dominion 61-59

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Isiah Gaiter had 16 points in South Alabama’s 61-59 victory against Old Dominion on Saturday night…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Isiah Gaiter had 16 points in South Alabama’s 61-59 victory against Old Dominion on Saturday night in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

Gaiter also contributed six rebounds and seven assists for the Jaguars (8-5). Tyrell Jones was 4-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the foul line to add 12 points. Julian Margrave had eight points and shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Monarchs (4-9) were led in scoring by Vasean Allette, who finished with 15 points and five steals. R.J. Blakney added 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Old Dominion. In addition, Dani Pounds finished with eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

