Gaines and Providence host Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (5-2) at Providence Friars (6-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays the Rhode Island Rams after Ticket Gaines scored 21 points in Providence’s 86-52 win against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Friars have gone 5-0 in home games. Providence averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 5-2 to begin the season. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremy Foumena averaging 2.1.

Providence’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.7 points for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Providence.

Zek Montgomery is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 14.3 points for Rhode Island.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

