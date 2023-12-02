Gaddy’s 18, Smith’s buzzer-beater lift Tarleton State over UT Rio Grande Valley 77-75

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kiandre Gaddy had 18 points, Jakorie Smith added 17 points and the game-winning 3-pointer in Tarleton…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kiandre Gaddy had 18 points, Jakorie Smith added 17 points and the game-winning 3-pointer in Tarleton State’s 77-75 victory against UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

There were three lead changes in the final 24 seconds, the last coming when Smith hit a solid 25-foot jumper from the left wing as time expired.

Gaddy added 10 rebounds and seven blocks for the Texans (6-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Smith added 17 points and had three steals. Lue Williams scored 11.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for the Vaqueros (2-7, 0-2). Daylen Williams added 16 points and Elijah Elliott had 12 points, four assists and three steals.

