Furman visits Pierce and Princeton

Furman Paladins (4-3) at Princeton Tigers (7-0)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on the Furman Paladins after Caden Pierce scored 22 points in Princeton’s 85-71 victory over the Bucknell Bison.

The Tigers are 1-0 on their home court. Princeton is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

The Paladins have gone 0-1 away from home. Furman ranks ninth in the SoCon allowing 80.0 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

Princeton averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Princeton.

Marcus Foster is averaging 22.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 16.0 points for Furman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.