Furman visits Battle and Arkansas

Furman Paladins (4-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the Furman Paladins…

Furman Paladins (4-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the Furman Paladins after Khalif Battle scored 21 points in Arkansas’ 80-75 victory against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Razorbacks are 4-1 on their home court. Arkansas ranks fourth in the SEC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 5.6.

The Paladins have gone 0-2 away from home. Furman is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Arkansas’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Furman gives up. Furman scores 7.0 more points per game (82.3) than Arkansas gives up to opponents (75.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tramon Mark is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Battle is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Arkansas.

JP Pegues averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Marcus Foster is averaging 19.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for Furman.

