Furman hosts Barnett and Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-5) at Furman Paladins (5-6) Greenville, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits the…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-5) at Furman Paladins (5-6)

Greenville, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits the Furman Paladins after Marquis Barnett scored 27 points in Presbyterian’s 94-84 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Paladins have gone 4-0 in home games. Furman has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

The Blue Hose are 3-1 on the road. Presbyterian is the leader in the Big South scoring 15.5 fast break points per game.

Furman averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Furman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: JP Pegues is averaging 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Paladins. Marcus Foster is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Barnett is shooting 48.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Blue Hose. Jonah Pierce is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 4-6, averaging 86.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.