Fulks scores 19 as Louisiana-Lafayette beats Eastern Kentucky 73-62

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Themus Fulks scored 19 points and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Eastern Kentucky 73-62 on Wednesday night.

Fulks had five assists and three steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-4). Kobe Julien scored 17 points while going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds. Kentrell Garnett had 12 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Isaiah Cozart finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, two steals and four blocks for the Colonels (4-5). Devontae Blanton added 14 points and four assists for Eastern Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

