Frida Formann ties school record with 7 3-pointers as No. 8 Colorado tops UT Arlington 95-74

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann scored 23 points and matched a school record for 3-pointers in a game with seven as No. 8 Colorado never trailed in beating UT Arlington 95-74 on Tuesday.

Quay Miller had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Aaronette Vonleh added 14 points for Colorado (9-1), which has won three in a row. Jaylyn Sherrod scored 11 points to go with a career-high 13 assists that fueled the inside scoring of Miller and Vonleh. Formann also had seven 3-pointers in a game earlier this season in Colorado’s victory over then-No. 1 LSU on Nov. 6.

Keiori Lee had 18 points to lead UT Arlington (1-8), which lost its third straight since its lone win of the season.

The Buffaloes lost guard Tameiya Sadler to lower right leg injury with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter. Texas Arlington lost forward Jamaya Perry in the first half to a leg injury after she made a diving attempt underneath the basket to stop a loose ball from rolling out of bounds.

NO. 12 OHIO STATE 85, OHIO 45

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Emma Shumate had career highs of six 3-pointers and 22 points as Ohio State won its seventh straight game.

Taylor Thierry added 15 points, Cotie McMahon added 14 and Rebeka Mikulasikova 13 for Ohio State (7-1).

Thierry and Celeste Taylor had five steals each and Taylor also had seven assists. Three players had seven rebounds.

Jaya McClure led Ohio (2-4) with nine points.

NO. 21 WASHINGTON STATE 69, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 64

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Astera Tuhina scored 18 points, Bella Murekatete added 15 and Washington State ended South Dakota State’s home winning streak at 16 games.

Eleonora Villa finished with 13 points for Washington State (10-1), which is off to its best start since the 1978-79 season.

Paige Meyer scored 12 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter for South Dakota State (4-3), which entered with the seventh-longest active home winning streak in the nation. Brooklyn Meyer added 16 points and Madison Mathiowetz had 12.

