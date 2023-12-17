Fresno State takes on Portland State, looks for 4th straight home win

Portland State Vikings (8-3) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) Fresno, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts…

Portland State Vikings (8-3) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4)

Fresno, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Portland State looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 in home games. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC with 14.4 assists per game led by Isaiah Hill averaging 6.1.

The Vikings have gone 3-2 away from home. Portland State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 14.4 assists per game led by Jorell Saterfield averaging 2.9.

Fresno State averages 72.8 points, 6.3 more per game than the 66.5 Portland State allows. Portland State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Fresno State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Donavan Yap is averaging 10.3 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 45.1% for Fresno State.

Kaelen Allen is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.