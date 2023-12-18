Fresno State takes on Portland State, aims for 4th straight victory

Portland State Vikings (8-3) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) Fresno, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5;…

Portland State Vikings (8-3) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4)

Fresno, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Portland State.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 at home. Fresno State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Vikings are 3-2 on the road. Portland State is 3-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fresno State makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Portland State’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Fresno State has given up to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Fresno State.

Jorell Saterfield is averaging 9.7 points for the Vikings. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the past 10 games for Portland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

