Fresno State hosts Idaho State after Huie’s 20-point outing

Idaho State Bengals (4-4) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits the Fresno State Bulldogs after Kiree Huie scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 76-70 victory against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in home games. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 5.1.

The Bengals are 1-3 in road games. Idaho State ranks fifth in the Big Sky shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Fresno State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Idaho State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Fresno State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Donavan Yap is averaging 11.0 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 43.6% for Fresno State.

Brayden Parker is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bengals. Huie is averaging 10.9 points for Idaho State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

