Fresno State hosts Huie and Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (4-4) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5;…

Idaho State Bengals (4-4) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces the Fresno State Bulldogs after Kiree Huie scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 76-70 victory over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 in home games. Fresno State is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bengals are 1-3 on the road. Idaho State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Fresno State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Fresno State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Fresno State.

Brayden Parker is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bengals. Huie is averaging 10.9 points for Idaho State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.