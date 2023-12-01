Fresno State Bulldogs face the No. 19 BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars (6-0) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (3-3) Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -14.5;…

BYU Cougars (6-0) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (3-3)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -14.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Fresno State Bulldogs square off against the No. 19 BYU Cougars at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Bulldogs have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Fresno State ranks seventh in the MWC in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Enoch Boakye leads the Bulldogs with 8.5 boards.

The Cougars are 6-0 in non-conference play. BYU scores 92.3 points and has outscored opponents by 32.1 points per game.

Fresno State averages 73.8 points, 13.6 more per game than the 60.2 BYU gives up. BYU has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Fresno State.

Trevin Knell is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.3 points. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 15.3 points for BYU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

