Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley scores 18 points to lift No. 1 South Carolina over Presbyterian 99-29

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley had 18 points and No. 1 South Carolina pulled away early to beat Presbyterian 99-29 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks improved to 10-0 for a third straight season.

Chloe Kitts finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks and Ashlyn Watkins had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Tessa Johnson had 13 points, Kamilla Cardoso and Sakima Walker scored 12 apiece while Bree Hall added 10.

Tilda Sjokvist led Presbyterian (8-4) with 15 points.

NO. 3 NC STATE 66, SOUTH FLORIDA 54

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — River Baldwin had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Aziaha James added 16 points, and NC State beat South Florida.

Madison Hayes and Zoe Brooks both scored 12 for the Wolfpack (11-0). Brooks, coming off a triple-double, had seven rebounds and two assists.

South Florida (7-4) got 11 points from Romi Levy, and Carla Brito chipped in 10.

NC State outscored South Florida 42-10 in the paint.

NO. 4 IOWA 104, CLEVELAND STATE 75

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 38 points and reached No. 9 on the all-time scoring list as Iowa beat Cleveland State in the nightcap of a men’s-women’s doubleheader at Wells Fargo Arena.

Hannah Stuelke contributed 17 points for the Hawkeyes (11-1) and grabbed 13 rebounds.

The loss snapped Cleveland State’s nine-game winning streak. Mickayla Perdue led the Vikings (9-2) with 24 points.

With a basket in the third quarter, Clark moved past former Iowa State player Ashley Joens for No. 9 on the all-time scoring list. Joens finished her college career last season with 3,060 points. Clark’s career total is now 3,079.

NO. 10 BAYLOR 75, NO. 24 MIAMI 57

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sarah Andrews had 18 points and Baylor handed Miami its first loss, rolling to victory in the Hall of Fame Series.

Baylor forced 15 turnovers and led for all but 1 minute, 34 seconds.

Jada Walker added 14 points, Bella Fontleroy had 13 points and Yaya Felder had 12 points for the Bears (9-0).

Shayeann Day-Wilson had 12 points to lead Miami (8-1). Ally Stedman and Kyla Oldacre each added 11 points.

NO. 11 UTAH 96, SOUTHERN UTAH 60

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Alisa Pili scored 20 points, leading five in double figures, and Utah defeated Southern Utah.

The Utes (9-2) got 15 points from Dasia Young. Kennady McQueen had 12 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals. Off the bench, Lani White and Matyson Wilke scored 11 points each.

Megan Smith made 11 of 17 shots and scored 26 points for Southern Utah (3-6). Ava Uhrich added 15 points.

NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 79, NORTH FLORIDA 53

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Aoka Lee scored a season-high 36 points on a near-perfect shooting night and Kansas State defeated North Florida.

Lee finished 15-for-17 shooting and 6-for-6 from the line. Lee, who holds the Division I scoring record of 61 points in a game, was averaging 19.1 points entering Saturday’s game.

Gabby Gregory had nine points, six assists and five rebounds for Kansas State (10-1). Freshman backup guard Taryn Sides had nine assists.

Lyric Swann scored 12 points, Selma Eklund and Jayla Adams each added 10 for the Ospreys (4-8).

NO. 17 UCONN 86, NO. 18 LOUISVILLE 62

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin scored a season-high 25 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 22 and UConn pulled away to beat Louisville.

It was the second straight win over a ranked team for the Huskies, who have used six different starting lineups and are 2-3 against teams now in the Top 25. The Cardinals gave up a season high in points and had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Paige Bueckers hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Huskies (7-3), with a career-high five blocks. Nika Muhl had 10 of UConn’s 24 assists on 32 baskets.

Kiki Jefferson had 20 points for the Cardinals (10-2), Sydney Taylor had 13 and Olivia Cochran 12.

SETON HALL 84, NO. 23 UNLV 54

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Azana Baines had 23 points and 11 rebounds to help Seton Hall rout UNLV.

It’s the fourth straight win for the Pirates (8-3), who jumped all over the Lady Rebels (9-1).

Alyssa Brown led the Lady Rebels with 13 points before fouling out.

After putting up just 21 points in the opening 20 minutes, UNLV scored 23 in the third quarter, but couldn’t get defensive stops. Seton Hall had 26 points in the period and led 68-44 heading to the fourth. The Pirates shot 73% in the third quarter and 56% for the game.

