Freshman Deng scores 37, Hampton routs Mary Baldwin 100-53

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Freshman Jerry Deng came off the bench to score a season-best 37 points and lead Hampton…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Freshman Jerry Deng came off the bench to score a season-best 37 points and lead Hampton to a 100-53 romp over Mary Baldwin on Monday night.

Deng made 15 of 19 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and all three of his free throws for the Pirates (4-5). He added six rebounds, two steals and blocked two shots. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 with 11 rebounds. Kyrese Mullen contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Zach Sloan led the way for the Fighting Squirrels with 13 points. Mekhi Reid added 11 points, while Logan Barbour scored nine.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.