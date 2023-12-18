CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » French hits 10 3-pointers,…

French hits 10 3-pointers, scores 34 as Arkansas-Pine Bluff routs Ecclesia 125-75

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 10:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Joe French made 10 3-pointers and scored 34 points to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a 125-75 victory over Ecclesia on Monday night.

French had a big night from beyond the arc for the Golden Lions (5-8), as he connected on 10 of his 15 3-point attempts. Rashad Williams scored 23 points and added six assists. Lonnell Martin Jr. was 6 of 13 shooting (5 for 11 from 3-point range) to finish with 19 points.

The Royals were led in scoring by Ryan Reed, who finished with 31 points. Brandon Jackson added 14 points. Aaryn Anderson also put up 11 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up