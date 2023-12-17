Live Radio
Freeman powers Akron to 88-45 romp over Miami (OH)-Hamilton

The Associated Press

December 17, 2023, 7:45 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 15 points and 17 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and eighth of the season to power Akron to an 88-45 victory over Miami (OH)-Hamilton on Sunday.

Freeman made 7 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer for the Zips (7-3). Nate Johnson and reserve Shammah Scott also scored 15. Ali Ali pitched in with 10 points and four assists.

Ryan Marchal finished with 15 points and six rebounds to pace the Harriers. Cory Davis scored 14.

