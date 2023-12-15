Freeman leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Texas A&M-CC after 23-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7, 0-2 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7, 0-2 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -3; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Ahren Freeman scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 76-74 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Vaqueros have gone 2-1 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley leads the WAC with 13.9 fast break points.

The Islanders are 1-3 on the road. Texas A&M-CC ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 28.7% from 3-point range.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than UT Rio Grande Valley has given up to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Elliott is shooting 37.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Vaqueros. Sherman Brashear is averaging 6.7 points for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Jordan Roberts is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 5.7 points. Dian Wright-Forde is averaging 11 points for Texas A&M-CC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.