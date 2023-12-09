Live Radio
Freeman has double-double, scores late dunk to lift Akron past Northern Kentucky 77-76

The Associated Press

December 9, 2023, 9:57 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 21 points including a dunk with 3.6 seconds left and Akron beat Northern Kentucky 77-76 on Saturday night.

Freeman also grabbed 10 rebounds. It was his seventh double-double of the season. Sammy Hunter made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Zips (6-3). Nate Johnson and Ali scored 13 points apiece. Ali also had five assists.

Marques Warrick finished with 30 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Norse (5-5). Trey Robinson added 20 points and seven rebounds for Northern Kentucky. In addition, Sam Vinson had 10 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

