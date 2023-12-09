Freeman has double-double, scores late dunk to lift Akron past Northern Kentucky 77-76

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 21 points including a dunk with 3.6 seconds left and Akron beat…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 21 points including a dunk with 3.6 seconds left and Akron beat Northern Kentucky 77-76 on Saturday night.

Freeman also grabbed 10 rebounds. It was his seventh double-double of the season. Sammy Hunter made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Zips (6-3). Nate Johnson and Ali scored 13 points apiece. Ali also had five assists.

Marques Warrick finished with 30 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Norse (5-5). Trey Robinson added 20 points and seven rebounds for Northern Kentucky. In addition, Sam Vinson had 10 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.