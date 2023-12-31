Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Freeman has 23, Milwaukee…

Freeman has 23, Milwaukee downs Wright State 91-83

The Associated Press

December 31, 2023, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman’s 23 points helped Milwaukee defeat Wright State 91-83 on Sunday.

Freeman had six rebounds and six assists for the Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 20 points and added three steals. Erik Pratt had 15 points and was 5 of 10 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range).

Tanner Holden led the way for the Raiders (6-8, 1-2) with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Brandon Noel added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Wright State. In addition, Alex Huibregste finished with 15 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Milwaukee visits Oakland and Wright State hosts Cleveland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up