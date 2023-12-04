Freeman and Akron host Bradley

Bradley Braves (6-2, 0-2 MVC) at Akron Zips (4-3) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts the…

Bradley Braves (6-2, 0-2 MVC) at Akron Zips (4-3)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts the Bradley Braves after Enrique Freeman scored 22 points in Akron’s 72-70 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Zips are 2-0 in home games. Akron is third in the MAC in team defense, allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Braves are 1-1 in road games. Bradley ranks fifth in the MVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 5.1.

Akron averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Akron allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 11.7 rebounds for the Zips. Mikal Dawson is averaging 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9% for Akron.

Malevy Leons is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Braves. Connor Hickman is averaging 13.5 points and 2.9 rebounds for Bradley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.