Foster scores 19 as North Alabama defeats Rust 109-65

The Associated Press

December 7, 2023, 3:42 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Marco Foster scored 19 points as North Alabama beat Rust 109-65 on Thursday.

Foster was 6 of 7 shooting (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Lions (5-4). Will Soucie scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Detalian Brown had 13 points and was 4 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by Xavier Evans, who finished with 15 points. Kaleb Hunt added 13 points for Rust. Bryson Wooten also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

