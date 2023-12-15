Forrest and Bucknell host Radford

Radford Highlanders (8-4) at Bucknell Bison (3-7) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces the Radford Highlanders…

Radford Highlanders (8-4) at Bucknell Bison (3-7)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces the Radford Highlanders after Jack Forrest scored 23 points in Bucknell’s 76-67 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Bison have gone 1-2 at home. Bucknell allows 72.9 points and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 0-4 away from home. Radford is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Bucknell makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Radford averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Bucknell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forrest is shooting 40.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bison. Ruot Bijiek is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Bucknell.

DaQuan Smith is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 13.7 points. Kenyon Giles is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Radford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

