Forrest and Bucknell host Radford

Radford Highlanders (8-4) at Bucknell Bison (3-7) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -4.5; over/under is…

Radford Highlanders (8-4) at Bucknell Bison (3-7)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts the Radford Highlanders after Jack Forrest scored 23 points in Bucknell’s 76-67 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Bison have gone 1-2 at home. Bucknell is eighth in the Patriot League scoring 63.2 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Highlanders have gone 0-4 away from home. Radford is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Bucknell averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Radford gives up. Radford averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Bucknell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forrest is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bison. Noah Williamson is averaging 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 45.8% for Bucknell.

Kenyon Giles is averaging 14.3 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 12.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for Radford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.