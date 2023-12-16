Fordham visits Soriano and St. John’s

Fordham Rams (5-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-3) New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm…

Fordham Rams (5-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-3)

New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -13.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts the Fordham Rams after Joel Soriano scored 21 points in St. John’s 86-80 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Red Storm are 3-1 in home games. St. John’s is the Big East leader with 41.8 rebounds per game led by Soriano averaging 10.6.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 5-5 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Fordham is eighth in the A-10 with 13.7 assists per game led by Antrell Charlton averaging 3.2.

St. John’s averages 80.3 points, 11.8 more per game than the 68.5 Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 72.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the 71.0 St. John’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is scoring 17.8 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 11.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.1% for St. John’s.

Japhet Medor is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Joshua Rivera is averaging 10.8 points for Fordham.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.