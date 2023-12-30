Fordham takes on Columbia after Medor’s 23-point performance

Columbia Lions (8-3) at Fordham Rams (5-7) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -7.5; over/under is…

Columbia Lions (8-3) at Fordham Rams (5-7)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Columbia Lions after Japhet Medor scored 23 points in Fordham’s 82-80 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Rams have gone 3-4 in home games. Fordham has a 3-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions have gone 2-2 away from home. Columbia is third in the Ivy League scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Zavian McLean averaging 7.0.

Fordham’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Medor is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Rams. Abdou Tsimbila is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

