Fordham hosts Tulane following Cross’ 21-point showing

Tulane Green Wave (5-1) at Fordham Rams (4-3) New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -2.5;…

Tulane Green Wave (5-1) at Fordham Rams (4-3)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -2.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the Fordham Rams after Kevin Cross scored 21 points in Tulane’s 98-77 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rams are 3-1 on their home court. Fordham is fifth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Green Wave play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Tulane is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fordham is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 23.0 more points per game (88.3) than Fordham allows to opponents (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Rams. Joshua Rivera is averaging 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 51.6% for Fordham.

Cross is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Green Wave. Sion James is averaging 15.5 points for Tulane.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.