Ford leads Southern Utah against Middle Tennessee after 25-point outing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-7) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-8, 0-2 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-7) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-8, 0-2 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -2.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Dominique Ford scored 25 points in Southern Utah’s 89-88 overtime loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Thunderbirds have gone 2-1 in home games. Southern Utah is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Blue Raiders have gone 0-1 away from home. Middle Tennessee is ninth in the CUSA scoring 63.4 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

Southern Utah is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Middle Tennessee allows to opponents. Middle Tennessee’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points lower than Southern Utah has given up to its opponents (49.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Elias King is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 9.7 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.