Ford and Montana State host Idaho State

Montana State Bobcats (5-6) at Idaho State Bengals (4-7)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on the Idaho State Bengals after Robert Ford III scored 23 points in Montana State’s 82-70 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Bengals have gone 3-0 at home. Idaho State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiree Huie averaging 2.5.

The Bobcats are 1-3 on the road. Montana State has a 3-4 record against teams above .500.

Idaho State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Montana State allows. Montana State scores 7.7 more points per game (73.9) than Idaho State allows (66.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Tomley is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 9.7 points. Huie is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Brian Goracke is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bobcats. Ford is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

