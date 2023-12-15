Forbes scores 26, Cross has triple double, Tulane knocks off Furman 117-110 in 2OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 26 points in Tulane’s 117-110 double overtime win over Furman on Thursday. Forbes…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 26 points in Tulane’s 117-110 double overtime win over Furman on Thursday.

Forbes added five rebounds and five assists for the Green Wave (7-2). Kevin Cross scored 25 points, making a free throw with less than a second to go in regulation, and notched a triple-double with 12 rebounds, 12 assists, and six steals. Sion James shot 8 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 21 points.

JP Pegues led the way for the Paladins (5-6) with 29 points, six rebounds and six assists. Alex Williams added 23 points and seven rebounds for Furman. In addition, Pjay Smith Jr. finished with 23 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.